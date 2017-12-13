There are up to 40 fully-funded scholarships available for students starting their studies in 2018-19. They are designed to reward students of any nationality who demonstrate the highest academic excellence and potential.

Newcastle University (officially, the University of Newcastle upon Tyne) is a public research university in Newcastle upon Tyne in the North-East of England.Students need a good level of English language to study at Newcastle University. English will be the main language you use socially and for study. If English is not their first language they will need to provide a recognised English language test or qualification.

Scholarship Description:

Applications close: January 31, 2018, April 27, 2018, and June 29, 2018

Course Level: Scholarships are available for pursuing postgraduate programme.

Study Subject: Scholarships are awarded to study the subjects offered by the university.

Scholarship Award: 50% or 100% of tuition fees

Number of Scholarships: Up to 40 scholarships are available.

Scholarship can be taken in the UK

Eligibility for the Scholarship:

Eligible Countries: Citizens of China, USA, Canada, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, Turkey, Algeria, Morocco, India, Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and Uganda are eligible to apply.

Entrance Requirements: To be considered for the 50% scholarships applicants must:

Be a national of one of the following countries: China, USA, Canada, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, Turkey, Algeria, Morocco

Be assessed as international for fee purposes

Hold an offer for an eligible Master’s degree programme at the University’s Newcastle city centre campus for the 2018/19 academic year

Eligible candidates will be assessed according to evidence of academic ability, evidence of commitment to studies and quality of application.

Further details, including a list of non-eligible courses, can be found in the VCES postgraduate regulations (50 per cent) (Word 31KB)

To be considered for the 100% scholarships applicants must:

Be a national of one of the following countries: India, Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Uganda

Be assessed as international for fee purposes

Hold an offer for an eligible Master’s degree programme at the University’s Newcastle city centre campus for the 2018/19 academic year

English Language Requirements: Students need a good level of English language to study at Newcastle University. English will be the main language you use socially and for study. If English is not their first language they will need to provide a recognised English language test or qualification.

Application Procedure:

International preparation courses and graduate diplomas have a different application method. Students apply online through partner INTO. Find out about how to apply to:

Newcastle University London

INTO Newcastle

How to Apply:

Applications must be submitted using the online application form.

