4 Easy Ways to Improve Your Posture

Developing a good posture is one of the ways to get your body feeling and looking great. Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, shares some easy ways to improve your posture.

Think of a String

This might seem funny but try to imagine that a string coming up from the top of your head is pulling you gently up towards the ceiling. Visualization techniques such as these can help guide your sense of height and proper position effectively. Additionally, when you’re walking, you can also try visualizing a book balancing on your head when you’re walking to help you avoid slouching.Focus on your Calves

Try to let your posture and balance rely more on your calves. You will see that this will help free up the rest of your upper body to relax and take on a more upright posture that relieves pressure from your back, shoulders and neck and works on your ab muscles.

Teach Your Body What Good Posture Feels Like

This basically involves training your body to adapt to good posture. From time to time, stand with your back against a wall, with the back of your head, your shoulders and butt just touching the wall. This will help you develop your posture as well as train your body to adapt to good posture. While sitting, ensure you sit up straight. Align your back with the back of the office chair to help you avoid slouching and leaning forward, keep your shoulders straight and both feet on the ground or on a foot rest. The more you do this, the easier it will be for your body to adjust to it and thus develop good posture.

Do Some Stretches

Doing these stretches in the morning, after you get up from bed, is a great way to relieve your body of the muscle lethargy of sleep. Also, doing these stretches periodically throughout the day helps to raise your energy level and have your body feeling great and relaxed. Some of these stretches include: gently tilting or stretching your head in all four directions over your shoulders (forward, back, right and left), and gently massaging your neck etc.

