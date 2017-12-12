The guy who bum-rushed Britney Spears on her Las Vegas stage now has two charges hanging over his head, and he’s one step closer to a trial.

According to court documents, Jesse Webb’s trial is scheduled to begin January 18. He’s been charged with one count of battery and one count of disorderly conduct.Recall Webb was arrested in August after he jumped on music stage, and briefly walked around before Brit’s security guards and dancers took him down. Cops say Webb kicked one of the guards during the incident which would be the battery charge.

Webb’s actions were also caught on camera.

