The Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal on Tuesday sent Bukola Saraki back to the Code of Conduct Tribunal to face charges of false declaration of asset.

The Nigerian government had appealed the acquittal of the Senate President earlier this year by the CCT.The tribunal had dismissed all 18-count allegations of false and anticipatory declaration of asset by Mr. Saraki.

At its sitting today, the Court of Appeal panel ruled that Mr. Saraki did not sufficiently answer three of the charges.

The three-man panel, led by Tinuade Akomolafe-Wilson, dismissed the remaining 15 charges appealed by the Attorney-General Abubakar Malami.

A statement by Mr. Saraki’s media office said the Senate President will appeal the verdict to the Supreme Court.

