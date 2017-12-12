4 Absolutely Important Safety Tips for Traveling This Holiday Season

We are in the holiday season and because of this more people tend to travel within the country and overseas for one reason or the other. As you travel, it is important to keep some of these safety tips in mind to prevent avoidable hassles. Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, shares 4 absolutely important safety tips for traveling this holiday season.Secure Your Valuables

This is an obvious thing to do and basically involves you doing what you can to keep your valuables out of plain sight to avoid being a tempting target to thieves. The holiday season is usually a prime period for thieves so it is important to be careful and be more vigilant and focused on keeping your valuables secure. It really is not the best time to carelessly show off your valuables.

Take Care of Basic Maintenance

This mainly applies when you are traveling a far distance with a private car. Before going anywhere with that car, you need to ensure that: the oil level is good, you replace/change what ever needs to be replaced/changed in the car, you check the brakes, tire pressure and tread depth, ensure that there is enough water in the car, the batteries are tested and working well etc. This is very important to avoid unpleasant surprises during your trip.

Prepare Your Home for Your Time Away

Before leaving your home, you should ensure that all electrical appliances and the like are properly turned off. If you have a security system installed in your home, ensure that all is working properly before your departure. If you don’t have a security system, you can have someone (maybe a close friend or relative) check on your house periodically. Another option is to have someone (like a caretaker) stay in your house to look after it for the period of your absence. Of course, you should ensure that this caretaker is someone you can trust.

Be Calm

All through your trip, try to be calm and keep your cool, even if things go wrong. Learning to keep your cool will make it easier for you to come up with solutions to any problem that you might face in the course of the trip.

