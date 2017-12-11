Jay-Z was on Meek Mill’s home turf Friday night and showed rousing support for the “Free Meek” movement.

Hova played the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia as part of his 4:44 tour, and played Meek’s song, “Dreams and Nightmares.”Jay ended up leading the crowd as everyone joined in.

Before the concert a bunch of celebs, including Trey Songz, Yo Gotti, Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons hit up the D’USSE VIP Lounge … all wearing or holding Stand With Meek Mill hoodies, courtesy of 76ers owner Michael Rubin.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)