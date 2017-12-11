Boston Red Sox pitcher Steven Wright has been arrested after he got into an altercation with his spouse.

NBC Sports Boston reports that the starting righty got busted Friday at his home in Tennessee for an incident involving his wife, which resulted in him being arrested and booked for domestic assault.His lawyer released a statement from the Wright family saying … “On Friday night, Steven was arrested at our home following a verbal argument, and the police charged him with domestic assault.”

The statement goes on … “Although he said things he deeply regrets, he did not raise his hand at anyone during the incident, and the situation was purely emotional. We are working together as a family … and we ask that you respect our privacy as we do so.”

The Red Sox also released a statement saying they were aware of the situation, and that MLB and police were investigating.

(Visited 7 times, 1 visits today)