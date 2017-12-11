R. Kelly’s back at his home in Atlanta, but it’s not even close to the way he left it … because burglars cleaned it out!

The scope of the thefts is astounding — furniture, TVs, and even his washer and dryer were all stolen, Kelly suggests it was done by someone he let get too close to him, which syncs up with what cops said.One of Kelly’s associates, Alfonso Walker, was fingered as the mastermind.

The singer however thanks his fans for showing him love and helping him stay positive despite the ordeal and vows to keep making music.

