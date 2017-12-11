This is the place Meghan called home while filming “Suits” in Toronto. The house is perfectly nice, but it doesn’t compare to her new digs, although the square footage of the cottage she and Harry will be calling home is roughly the same.

Meghan was renting and the house is now up for sale for just under $1.4 million.Prince Harry frequently visited Meghan and stayed with her in the house. It’s not known if the seller is asking for a premium given that it has tinges of royalty, but that wouldn’t be wholly surprising.

There was an open house Saturday and tons of lookiloos came by and ofcourse there was also a bold sign warning “No photography or video.”

