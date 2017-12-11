Kendall Jenner got to play the cool aunt Friday night … joining Kourtney Kardashian and her daughter at the ice rink for a festive good time.

Kendall, Kourtney and 5-year-old Penelope met up with Larsa Pippen and her kids for a fun-filled night ice skating at the Lakes at Thousand Oaks. Kourtney reserved it for a 3-hour party, and some of their other famous Calabasas neighbors were also there.None of the other Kardashian sisters were there, but it sort of makes sense … Kylie and Khloe are pregnant, and well — Kim’s always busy.

Larsa’s been part of the Kardashian crew since moving to L.A. with Scottie back in September and calling off their divorce.

