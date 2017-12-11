A former Fox News host has accused President Donald Trump of attempting to kiss her on the lips around the same time he married First Lady Melania Trump.

Juliet Huddy claims that Trump attempted to kiss her while the two were in an elevator back at Trump Tower in New York City in 2005, according to Page Six.Huddy, who reportedly received a settlement after filing a complaint against disgraced former Fox News anchor Bill O’Reilly, said the incident happened after the real estate mogul took her to lunch.

The WABC Radio show host made the revelation during an interview on ‘Mornin!!! with Bill Schulz’ on compoundmedia.com, adding that she rebuffed his advances.

Huddy reportedly received a settlement from former Fox News Host Bill O’reilly

‘He took me for lunch at Trump Tower, just us two,’ Huddy told Shulz.

‘He said goodbye to me in an elevator while his security guy was there, rather than kiss me on the cheek he leaned in to kiss me on the lips.’

‘I was surprised that he went for the lips. But I didn’t feel threatened… he took me out to lunch to talk about maybe me doing something with ‘The Apprentice.’

‘I wasn’t offended, I was kind of like, ‘Oh my god.”

Years later, Trump appeared on Huddy’s early morning talk show on Fox affiliate WNYW, where she said he admitted, off camera, to the incident.

‘Trump was a guest and he came on stage, He said, to the audience and producers, not on camera, ‘I tried hitting on her but she blew me off.’ He was laughing.’

‘At the time I was not offended by it, I thought he was a single man and leaned in for a kiss… maybe he thought, ‘She’s been out to lunch with me and maybe she is interested’

‘Now I have matured I think I would say, ‘Woah, no,’ but at the time I was younger and I was a little shocked. I thought maybe he didn’t mean to do it, but I was kind of making excuses. The elevator incident and the lunch was 2005 or 2006,’ she added.

Trump married Melania in January 2005.

Huddy later tweeted that the Trump anecdote was ‘true,’ but reiterated that she was ‘neither threatened nor offended in elevator.’

Huddy, who was former Fox News president Roger Ailes’ goddaughter before he died earlier this year, left the outlet shortly after receiving a reported six-figure settlement from the station’s parent company, 21st Century Fox.

