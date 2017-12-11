WWE Super star, John Cena has been reportedly sued by Ford motors for violating his contract with the company.

John cena had agreement with the auto company which specified that Cena keep the $500,000 Ford GT car he got from Ford for two before reselling it.Cena allegedly either didn’t read that clause or he didn’t care and got the GT off his hands in nothing flat. TMZ quotes from Ford’s suit to explain the problem with that:

“Mr. Cena has unfairly made a large profit from the unauthorized resale flip of the vehicle, and Ford has suffered additional damages and losses, including, but not limited to, loss of brand value, ambassador activity, and customer goodwill due to the improper sale.”

Look, having a super car in the garage might feel like a burden. It would beckon you every night to go out and tear ass up and down the roads, which would inevitably lead to law enforcement intervention.

But legal papers indicate Cena had a pretty surprising reason for selling the GT—he needed the money.

Now Ford wants not only Cena’s haul from the sale, but damages as well.

