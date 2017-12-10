A woman buried her 3-month old son al!ve after she allegedly met a wealthy man who pledged to marry her. According to reports gathered online, the woman buried her baby to conceal she had never been pregnant in order to get married to her rich suitor.

After investigation, the woman who was arrested – unearthed the c0rpse after the intervention of the paternal family.

The sad incident happened last Saturday in Agbavi area of Togo.

See Photo 1

See Photo

(Visited 4 times, 6 visits today)