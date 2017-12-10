A lecturer has been heavily criticised while teaching students about safe s3x – after demonstrating how to put a condom on with her mouth. A video footage of the woman getting on her knees and putting the condom on a plastic p3nis held by a shocked male pupil has provoked outrage after it emerged in Brazil.

His classmates rolled around with laughter as the X-rated practical demonstration was carried out.It is believed to have been filmed at a university in Bahia, in the north east of the South American country, but this has not been confirmed.

