A plane has crashed with its nose sinking into the ground in a community shortly after takeoff from the airport, causing quite some panic among residents.

According to Daily Star UK, a pilot has been rushed to hospital after his plane crashed into the ground nose-first shortly after taking off in Hertfordshire, Southern England.Emergency services scrambled to the scene at 12.33pm after the light aircraft plunged into the ground at Chiswell Green.

Two fire engines and an air ambulance rushed to attend to the incident near St Albans.

But the health condition of the injured pilot remains unknown at this point.

A Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We were called to reports of a light aircraft having gone nose down after take-off.

“We sent two fire engines.

“We think there was one person on board the aircraft but we do not have any updates about his condition.”

Inspectors from the government’s Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) are believed to have been called to the scene as well.

The Hertfordshire Constabulary issued a statement: “Officers are making contact with the Air Accidents Investigation Branch.”

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “A rapid response vehicle, two ambulance officers, one unit from our hazardous area response team (HART) and Essex and Herts Air Ambulance were sent to the scene.

“This is all the information we have at this time.”

Chiswell Green is about three miles away from St Albans.

