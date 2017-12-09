Prophet Jeremiah of Christ Mercyland Ministries reently changed the lives of 11 female returnees from Libya.

On his return from Europe and after the orientation to Christian lives, the man of God shocked them to rolling on floor in wailing and tears of joy as he announced the sum of N3.3M to restart their lives with various trades of their choice. Some of them were Hair Stylists, others beautician. A nurse was even among them too.While at the service, the man of God led by the spirit made reference to 11 or 12 Libyan prostitutes that have gone through terrible experience and have been in prison with a request that if any of them is here, they should come out for the day of their deliverance is now.

The 11 came out and the man of God said there is another person who I can’t see now. It took a lot of probing for the girls to realise that he was referring to a baby carried by one of them that could not make it. The mother of the baby broke down in tears in affirmation.

After series of authentication of various prophecies like telling them that someone had a dream which was confirmed to be a dream of a man coming to save them and wipe their tears away, the man of God provided them with N200,000 to go to the ‘mountain’ which is an euphemism for spiritual cleansing and re-orientation to be deeply tutored on the tenets of the Christian Faith until his return from a trip to Europe.

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)