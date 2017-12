A prayer tweet accredited to Pastor Adeboye which read ‘Any relative or anyone blocking your way, if they don’t repent, they won’t see the new year’, has set Nigerian Twitter space fire.

While some defended the tweet, Nigerians including Daddy Freeze and Eldee have called out the General Overseer of RCCG, saying we are in the age of grace not curse. Here are some tweets;

