A 27 years old man Yusuf Ademola, has been jailed for 12 years after police found a shotgun with two rounds of ammunition at a residential address.Ademola, of Claremont Road, E7, was found guilty of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, after a four day trial at Snaresbrook Crown Court which concluded on 19, October 2017 in the UK.

Ademola and Jessica Soares, 25, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm at an earlier hearing. Ademola was sentenced at the same court, Thursday, 7 December, to 12 years imprisonment. .This will commence when his current licence expires in July 2018. Soares was sentenced on 27 July at the same court to eight months’ imprisonment, suspended for 18 months. .On 27 March, officers from the Met’s Trident East Proactive team, with armed officers, carried out a pre-planned operation at Soares’ address. .

Upon entry, Soares told the officers that a firearm was being stored in her bedroom behind the cupboard. She was arrested, and officers found a shortened shotgun with two round of ammunition. She was subsequently charged. .When officers analysed Soares’ phone, they discovered messages exchanged between Soares and Ademola which revealed that she had agreed to hold the firearm on his behalf.

.At the time of his arrest, Ademola was on licence from prison having been released from prison in 2016 after serving part of a five-year sentence for possession of a firearm. .In summing up, the judge, noted that Ademola had maintained his links with gangs even after his previous conviction for possessing a firearm. .

She referred to a music video that had been posted online showing Ademola and other gang members making reference to guns.

