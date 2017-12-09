Man Who Tried To Ride His Motorcycle Like A Superman On A Highway Gets Arrested – Photos
A biker was arrested in Brazil after being stopped as he rode like Superman at high-speed along a busy road. The motorcyclist was using his head to steer his two-wheeler as he was filmed being passed by a car on the BR-153 near Annapolis in the state of Goias.
It later emerged he had been apprehended by traffic cops.As well as facing a dangerous driving charge, the 24-year-old has also been accused of riding his motorbike without a proper crash helmet, having no number plate and driving without a licence.
He was told he must appear before an investigation at a date yet to be decided before being released on bail.
