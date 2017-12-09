Former vice President, Atiku Abubakar has recounted how he stopped the former President, Olusegun Obasanjo from becoming Robert Mugabe of Nigeria through tenure elongation.

Atiku, who was replying a letter written by Nigerian comedian Francis Agoda, better known as IGoDye querying his days in office as the nation’s number two citizen, said after looking at recent Zimbabwe issue he remained confidence of fighting the attempts to elongate tenure by ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo

Abubakar said he was “largely frozen out in the second term” of the Obasanjo-Atiku tenure, claiming that Obasanjo wanted presidential tenure elongated beyond 10 years, risking having a Mugabe in Nigeria.“I regret that we had that disagreement with my boss. Some say I was disloyal, but I looked at the events in Zimbabwe recently, and it gives me confidence that I did the right thing fighting the attempts to elongate the presidential tenure beyond eight years.

“If I did not win that fight, do you think we would be having a discussion on young people getting into leadership today?”

