Harvard University Scholarships for international students to support their Tuition fees in Harvard.

Harvard University was founded in 1636 in Massachusetts, USA. It is the oldest institute of higher learning in the USA and is associated with wealth, power, prestige, and high academic standards. This university is part of the Ivy League, an association made of the most prestigious universities in USA. The other members of the Ivy League consist of Yale, Cornell, Princeton, Columbia, University of Pennsylvania, Dartmouth, and Brown.Harvard University is ranked very high in the US and global rankings because of its high academic standards. In the US News Rankings, the most trusted ranking system for USA, this university is ranked 2nd best university in the US. In the QS World Rankings, this university is ranked 3rd best university in the world. Harvard University has ranked high in the past and continues to rank high in both the US and Global Rankings.

Harvard University tuition is very high for both domestic and international students. For one year of undergraduate students, Harvard University tuition is $44,990, fees are $3,959, room is $10,300, and board is $6,360. The total of tuition, fees, room, and board is $65,609 per year. The tuition for graduate students are equally as high, costing around $50,000 a year which differs depending on the area of study.

The sticker price of $65,609 per year is very high for most people. However, domestic and international students are eligible to receive Harvard University scholarships to cover most of that cost. Undergraduate students can receive need-based scholarships, and graduate students can receive fellowships to cover that cost.

Harvard University Scholarships (Undergraduate)

Harvard University is dedicated to remove the financial barrier between Harvard education and promising international students. Because of this dedication, undergraduate international students can receive Harvard University scholarships to cover the cost of attendance. Also, undergraduate students and domestic students are treated the same with regards to receiving scholarships.

Scholarship Benefit:

Students with family income less than $65,000 a year- They will receive fully funded scholarship consisting of tuition, fees, room, and board. They are not expected to contribute to the cost of attendance.

Students with family income between $65,000- $150,000 a year- They will be asked to pay approximately 0%- 10% of their total income per year depending on family circumstances. That will be $0- $15,000 a year based on your total family income and your financial circumstances.

Students with family income that is more than $150,000 a year- They will be asked to pay proportionally more than 10%. The exact amount is different for each student based on their circumstances.

You can find the information about the specifics at Harvard University Scholarships Page.

Application Procedure

Applying to Harvard University Scholarships is an arduous task. In this section, I will explain how to submit the application to Harvard.

Students need to first prepare the Common Application which can be used for most American Universities. You can find more information about common application in this article.

Students need to prepare the required documents and submit those documents with the Common Application.

There are many required documents to apply to Harvard University Scholarships. It takes months to prepare all the necessary documents, so prepare ahead.

Required Documents

Application and Supplements

$75 application fee or fee waiver

ACT with writing or SAT with Writing

Two SAT Subject Test normally (maybe waivered if you are in a financial hardship)

Secondary School Report

Mid-Year school report

Two teacher evaluations

For more information about these required documents, visit Harvard Application Process Page.

Application Deadlines for Undergraduates.

Undergraduate students can start submitting the application in the summer. The deadline for early action is November 1, and the deadline for regular decision is January 1.

Harvard University Scholarships (Master’s)

Harvard University Master’s students can get funding through various Harvard fellowships and work positions that Harvard University offers to both domestic and international students. The aid, however, is limited compared to undergraduate and PhD students. Here are some fellowships and work positions that you are eligible as an international student.

How to Apply for Harvard University Scholarships (Master’s)

Prospective international students should go to “Other Sources for Funding” at Harvard University Scholarships Page to see the application procedure for these different types of scholarships.

Harvard University Scholarships (PhD)

Every student that are in a PhD program receive fully funded scholarships. This excellent Harvard University scholarships consist of tuition, fees, living expenses, and health insurance which are covered by tuition grants, stipends, teaching fellowships, research assistantships, and other appointments. A standard package consists of the following:

Full tuition grant for five years

Living stipend during years 1 and 2

Combination of stipends, teaching fellowships, and research assistantships during years 3 and 4

Stipend or research support for year 5

$2,500 for professional development

Students might receive more than the following amount due to external fellowships that other organizations offer to students. However, this is an average amount of Harvard University scholarships that you will receive as a PhD student. If you have any questions about the scholarship amount, visit “Funding for PhD Students” at Harvard University Funding for International Students.

HOW TO APPLY FOR HARVARD UNIVERSITY SCHOLARSHIPS (PHD):

All admitted PhD students are eligible to receive scholarships. Therefore, there is no separate application procedure for PhD students except applying for admissions. Students can find more information about application for admissions at the previous “How to Apply for Harvard University Admissions (Master’s, PhD)” section.

SCHOLARSHIP DEADLINES

The application for both Master’s and PhD program opens in September. However, the admission deadlines differ for different area of study. The most common application deadlines are December 1, December 15, or January 2. Check with the department of your field of study for specific deadlines for your field of study.

Apply Here at Harvard University website

