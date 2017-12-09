For September 2018 intake the Queen Mary University of London has a number of fully-funded scholarships available for UK residents and a small number of scholarships for EU/International students to apply for.

The Media and Arts Technology PhD Programme is an innovative 4-year programme bridging the UK Academic Community and the UK’s premier digital and creative sector technology institutions.The Media and Arts Technology (MAT) programmes provide a bridge between academic research, digital technologies, and creative industries. We offer innovative inter-disciplinary programmes in the sciences and technologies that transform the creative sector, with a special focus on Sound, Music, Media, and Interaction.

Application deadline: January 31, 2018

Course Level: Scholarships are available to pursue Ph.D. programme.

Study Subject: MAT PhD programme has three main components:

A series of advanced taught modules ranging from advanced technical skills through human interaction to interaction design;

An advanced placement project with one of our partners in the creative digital sector;

A PhD research project examined by thesis.

Scholarship Award: For September 2018 intake we have a number of fully-funded scholarships available for UK residents to apply for (resident in the UK for at least the last three years) and a small number of scholarships for EU/International students to apply for. The stipend last year was £16,553 per annum tax-free, and all fees for the programme are paid for. We do also consider self-funding students.

Nationality: UK/EU and International students

Number of Scholarships: Numbers not given.

Scholarship can be taken in the UK

Eligibility for the Scholarship:

Eligible Countries: UK/EU and International students to apply for this scholarship programme.

Entrance Requirements:

This is a highly interdisciplinary programme and we welcome applications from a range of backgrounds. What we require is some clear evidence of both technical and creative abilities. We invite new applications from outstanding individuals with any Arts, Engineering or Science background and welcome applications from people with a strong background the visual arts, design, architecture, New Media, User Experience, human-computer interaction, and from people with a strong backgrounds in social science e.g. psychology, sociology, or a similar discipline. You will be able to develop additional skills through the selection of specialist options.

You should be able to demonstrate academic achievement at the level of a first class honours degree or high-level pass at Masters and excellent critical and analytic skills. You should also have a clear aptitude for interdisciplinary research including some programming or mathematical ability.

English Language Requirements: Applicants whose first language is not English are usually required to provide evidence of proficiency in English at the higher level required by the University.

Application Procedure:

How to Apply: To apply for the MAT PhD Programme, complete the online application form. Here are some tips for completing the form:

The online application link above will take you directly to the PhD in Media & Arts Technology application form (Course reference RFQM-G4ZX-09). Please note each new PhD cohort starts in September, you cannot start any other time of year;

Fully complete the application form, upload transcripts of your previous degree(s), upload a Curriculum Vitae (CV), and overseas applicants from non-English speaking countries must include proof of English language ability;

Provide a one page A4 “Statement of Purpose” – a pdf document in which you set out your previous academic or other experience relevant to your proposed research interests, why you wish to undertake this research at QMUL, and why you want to do the MAT PhD;

Two references are required – either two academic, or one academic and one work-related reference. Your academic referee must be able to comment on the standard of your academic work and suitability for postgraduate level study.

Select a possible supervisor – this is not a firm commitment, but gives us an idea who you think might be suitable to supervise your research. Have a look at the research groups at the following link for ideas and then click on the group and the research staff to find possible supervisors:

Provide a two page A4 “Research Proposal” – a pdf document in which you provide an indication of the kinds of the research question and possible project(s) that interest you, and why you find them interesting. This will help us to figure out how your interests might fit with the programme. We help students define their PhD research project and find their supervisor in the first year of the programme.

You apply for the place and the scholarship on the same form so write “Media and Arts Technology Scholarship” in the box “How do you intend to finance your studies at Queen Mary”. However, if you are not looking for a scholarship and you will be self-funded please state “self-funded”. If you have another source of funding such as China Scholarship or CONACYT please state this.

