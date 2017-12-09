The Widener University Delaware Law School offers scholarships for international students who wish to pursue a Masters of Law (LLM). University offers tuition scholarships on a limited basis to qualified candidates, but these do not cover the costs of housing, transportation, books, travel or other expenses.

The Widener University Delaware Law School and Widener University Commonwealth Law School are Widener University’s two, ABA-accredited law schools, which had been the two campuses of Widener University School of Law.For applicants whose first language is not English, current TOEFL or IELTS scores showing sufficient proficiency in the English language is required.

Scholarship Description:

Application Deadline: Open

Course Level: Scholarships are available for pursuing Masters of Law program.

Study Subject: Scholarships are awarded in the field of law.

University offers tuition scholarships on a limited basis to qualified candidates, but these do not cover the costs of housing, transportation, books, travel or other expenses.

Number of Scholarships: Not Known

Scholarship can be taken in the USA

Eligibility for the Scholarship:

Eligible Countries: International students are eligible to apply.

Entrance Requirements:

The Delaware Law School Scholarship for International Leaders is available to international students who have completed a first degree in law from a non-US law school that fulfills the academic requirements for the practice of law in that country.

In addition, candidates must:

Apply to a Delaware Law School Masters of Law program

Have a cumulative GPA equivalent to 3.3 which meets LLM or graduate program requirements

Have a minimum score of 83 for TOEFL, or a minimum score of 6.5 for IELTS

Demonstrate a strong desire to study in the United States and a history of community service, leadership, and volunteerism in his/her respective country

Have excellent oral and written communication skills as demonstrated through a committee interview (may be completed remotely) and submission of a writing sample

English Language Requirements: Delaware Law requires a minimum score of 83 on the Internet-based (iBT) TOEFL, or a minimum score of 6.5 on the IELTS to be competitive for admission to the program. Applicants must have taken the TOEFL or IELTS within two years of submitting their application.

Application Procedure:

Items 1 through 6 are required from all graduate program applicants:

Application

Official Transcripts

Resume

Personal Statement

Letters of Recommendation

English Proficiency

How to Apply:

Choose from two options:

Option 1: Apply through Law School Admissions Council (LSAC) LLM Credential Assembly Service

Option 2: Apply directly to Delaware Law by downloading the Application Form (pdf) and submitting it, along with the required application materials, via email.

Online Application

Scholarship Link

