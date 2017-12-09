Cristiano Ronaldo, has revealed what his son told him after he won his fifth Ballon d’Or on Thursday. The Real Madrid and Portuguese superstar said his son told him that he would even be better than him.

Ronaldo’s son, Cristiano Jr was in attendance for the Eiffel Tower bash, along with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez.The Portugal captain said, “I see a bit of myself in [Cristiano Ronaldo Junior], and not only because he’s my son.

“He told me he will be better than me. He tells me he will win a Ballon d’Or and that he can win five.

“I dreamt of winning one, but I knew it would be difficult. Since I won one, I thought another was possible.”

