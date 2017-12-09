Charlie Sheen is suing the National Enquirer for an article it published claiming he raped a then 13-year-old Corey Haim.

According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, Sheen says the Enquirer article that ran on Nov. 8 claimed Sheen sodomized Haim while they were filming the movie “Lucas” back in the 1980s. Sheen was 19 at the time.The article claimed Charlie and Corey smoked pot and had anal sex. The article blames Sheen for putting Haim on a path of drug abuse, which sent him to an early grave.

Charlie has publicly denied the story, and in the lawsuit he points out Corey’s own mother has also denied it.

Charlie says Enquirer exec Dylan Howard has a vendetta against him. Charlie believes Howard is pissed because his publication didn’t break the story that Charlie has HIV.

He’s suing Howard, the National Enquirer and actor Dominick Brascia for defamation and false light. Brascia was quoted in the article, saying Haim told him about the alleged rape.

Charlie tells TMZ, “In my nearly 35 years as a celebrated entertainer, I have been nothing shy of a forthright, noble and valiant courier of the truth. Consistently admitting and owning a laundry list of shortcomings, wrongdoings and indiscretions this traveler hath traveled — however, every man has a breaking point.”

Charlie goes on … “These radically groundless and unfounded allegations end now. I now take a passionate stand against those who wish to even entertain the sick and twisted lies against me. GAME OVER.”

