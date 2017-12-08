Kim Kardashian’s perfume has been “banned from Australia” after being labelled a “hazardous material”, according to US reports.

TMZ claim the reality star’s fans weren’t warned and that many haven’t received their bottles of her Crystal Gardenia scent.The perfume’s alcohol content is the reason behind the ban but insiders told TMZ that Kim’s team weren’t informed this would be a problem when it went on sale.

It’s reported Kim is now offering a full refund to customers in Australia and New Zealand.

Kim’s been proudly showing off her new scent on Instagram for weeks.

She previously said it was inspired following the robbery in Paris which saw her held at gunpoint.

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)