Dan Middleton has earned a staggering £12.3million fortune in the last year – all from filming himself playing games online.

The 26-year-old puts footage on video site YouTube of computer games he is playing while he describes what is happening. He also passes on tips to his viewers regarding how they can reach higher levels on the game.Middleton makes money from advertising on the videos and is classed as a professional ‘YouTuber’. And now he has been named the richest YouTuber in the world for 2017 by Forbes magazine.

The former Tesco worker, from Aldershot, is watched by more than 16million people.

