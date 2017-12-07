The University of Aberdeen is currently accepting applications for International Undergraduate Scholarship for students studying for 4 years or more at the University (excludes Medicine). This scholarship is worth one year’s tuition fee.

The University of Aberdeen is one of the UK's most internationally distinguished universities. It has a student population of around 14,500 and a large international community of students drawn from 120 different countries.

Scholarship Description:

Application Deadline: Scholarship is open for the year 2018-2019

Course Level: Scholarship is available to pursue undergraduate degree programme.

Study Subject: Scholarship is awarded to learn any of the subjects offered by the university excluding medicine.

Scholarship Award: This scholarship is worth one year’s tuition fee and is open to all international undergraduate students studying for 4 years or more at the University of Aberdeen (excludes Medicine).

Nationality: International students

Number of Scholarships: Numbers not given.

Scholarship can be taken in the UK

Eligibility for the Scholarship:

Eligible Countries: Students from all around the world are eligible to apply.

Entrance Requirements: Applicants must meet the required criteria:

You must be applying for undergraduate study beginning in September 2018

You should be classed as international for the purposes of tuition fees

You should be registered on an undergraduate degree (with the exception of Medicine) and have completed three (3) years of study at the University in order to receive the scholarship in your fourth year.

English Language Requirements: To study for a degree at the University of Aberdeen it is essential that you can speak, understand, read, and write English fluently. Read more about specific English Language requirements here.

Undergraduate Scholarships

Application Procedure:

How to Apply: You will be considered for and notified of the University of Aberdeen International Undergraduate Scholarship as part of the application process. There is no need for an additional application form.

Scholarship Link

