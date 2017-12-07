Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka “Resurrects A Dead Baby” During Church Crusade In Enugu State -See Photo
Multiple online reports have it that fiery and radical Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, resurrected a baby who was confirmed dead during a program yesterday at the Adoration ministry in Enugu state, Nigeria
According to reports, the dead child who was brought to the crusade in a box – was allegedly revived back to life after prayers by the clergy to the excitement of the baby’s mother and other congregants. See photos below;
