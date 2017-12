Cristiano Ronaldo on Thursday capped his wonderful year with one of football’s most-priced awards as he became the winner of the Ballon d’Or Award for an amazing fifth time.

The Portuguese has now caught up with his fierce rival, Lionel Messi, who also has won the prestigious award on five occasions.

Truly Cristiano Ronaldo is really flying high … Flying in style!!

