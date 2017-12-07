Applications are invited for Cranfield Sub-Saharan Africa Merit Scholarship in Leadership and Management. Students from countries in Sub-Saharan Africa applying to commence full-time study in one of the eligible master courses for the academic year 2018-2019.

The Cranfield University is a British postgraduate and research-based public university specializing in science, engineering, technology, and management.If students are an international student they will need to provide evidence that they have achieved a satisfactory test result in an English qualification.

Scholarship Description:

Applications deadline: May 25, 2018

Course Level: Scholarships are available to pursue Master degree programme.

Study Subject: Applicable programs:

Finance and Management MSc

Investment Management MSc

Management MSc

Management & Corporate Sustainability MSc

Management and Entrepreneurship MSc

Strategic Marketing MSc

Logistics and Supply Chain Management MSc

Procurement and Supply Chain Management MSc

Scholarship Award: Scholarships are available to students from Sub-Saharan Africa.

Nationality: The Cranfield Sub-Saharan Africa Merit Scholarship in Leadership and Management provides funding of £4,000 towards tuition fees.

Number of Scholarships: Multiple scholarships are available.

Scholarship can be taken in the UK

Eligibility for the Scholarship: (H2 Heading)

Eligible Countries: Students from Sub-Saharan African Countries: Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo (Brazzaville), Congo (Democratic Republic), Ivory Coast, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, South Sudan, Sudan, Swaziland, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe are eligible to apply for this scholarship programme.

Entrance Requirements: Students from countries in Sub-Saharan Africa applying to commence full-time study in one of the eligible master’s courses listed below. Applicants must be graduates with a first class honour or upper second-class honours undergraduate degree or equivalent in a relevant subject.

English Language Requirements: The minimum standard expected from a number of accepted courses are as follows:

IELTS – 6.5

TOEFL – 92

Pearson PTE Academic – 65

Cambridge English Scale – 180

Cambridge English: Advanced – C

Cambridge English: Proficiency – C

In addition to these minimum scores, you are also expected to achieve a balanced score across all elements of the test.

Application Procedure:

How to Apply: Applicants wishing to be considered for this Scholarship should be applying to a full-time Masters degree in an eligible course and indicate their interest on their course application form.

If you have already applied for admission and wish to be considered for a Cranfield Scholarship you should send an email to studysom-at-cranfield.ac.uk including a short submission highlighting your achievements and reasons that you should receive a bursary. Please include your full name, Cranfield ID number and course name in your email.

