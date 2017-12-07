Lamborghini Urus is the world’s first Super SUV, in which luxury, sportiness and performance meet comfort and versatility.

It offers best-in-class driving dynamics, alongside its unmistakable elegance of design. Urus embodies the characteristics of multiple souls: sporty, elegant and off-road, and has a suitability for everyday driving in a range of environments.

With its surprisingly distinct engine sound, combined with high performance, Lamborghini Urus is anything but typical. More photos…

According to Auto Josh, it comes at an estimated price of $200,000 which would translate to about N115 million after shipping and paying custom duty.

