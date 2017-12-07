Applications are invited for the Campus Ministry Tau Scholarships to pursue an undergraduate degree. These scholarships are available for the applicants from all over the world.

The aim of the scholarships is to develop leadership skills.

Lourdes University is an independent, Roman Catholic and Franciscan University located in suburban Sylvania. The University is sponsored by the Sisters of St. Francis of Sylvania.

Scholarship Description:Application Deadline: March 15, 2018

Course Level: These scholarships are available to pursue an undergraduate degree.

Study Subject: These scholarships are awarded in the fields offered by the university.

Scholarship Award: These scholarships will cover $2,000 per year

Nationality: International

Number of Scholarships: Not given

Scholarship can be taken in the USA

Eligibility for the Scholarship:

Eligible Countries: Applicants of all nationalities are eligible for these scholarships.

Entrance Requirements: Applicants must meet following criteria:

New to Lourdes University?

A student with a minimum GPA of 3.2 from high school or a transferring institution?

English Language Requirements: The candidate should have a very good command of English language.

Undergraduate Scholarship

Application Procedure:

Applicants can apply through the online processor.

How to Apply:

Completing the online form below or submitting a completed information sheet.

A 350-500 word essay on one of the following topics:

Describe someone you admire and explain how they have had an impact on your life and personal choices.

Describe your involvement in a faith community and why this involvement is important to you.

Describe an outreach/service experience and explain how it has impacted you.

A brief reference letter from a pastor, youth minister, other leaders of a faith community, principal or a teacher that has had first-hand experience working with you outside the classroom

Please send completed materials via email

Scholarship Link

