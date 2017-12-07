A British Woman is so in love with her collection of chandeliers that she is ‘engaged’ to one of them and takes another to bed with her.

Amanda Liberty has filled her home with 25 hanging lamps after spending hundreds of pounds on some of her favourites.The 33-year-old has embarked on an ‘open relationship’ with the chandeliers and is ‘engaged’ to a 28in wide light called Lumiere after buying it on eBay.

She says it was love at first sight and, after spending £400 on the antique from Germany, Lumiere is regularly showered with cuddles and kisses.

But she prefers to spend her nights cuddled up to Jewel, a portable chandelier that she happily tucks into bed with her.

Amanda identifies herself as objectum $exual, which means that she is attracted to objects – and first fell in love with a drum kit at 14 and later the Statue of Liberty before changing her surname.

Lumiere and Jewel are part of a 25-strong chandelier collection that Amanda owns, and even though she is only ‘engaged’ to Lumiere, she considers herself to be in an ‘open relationship’ with the others.

The Leeds woman said: “As soon as I saw Lumiere on eBay, I knew immediately that she was the one for me and it was love at first sight.

“She was based in Germany and although I knew it would be tricky to get her home, I knew I needed to find a way to make her mine.

“I couldn’t stop thinking about her and how beautiful she was – she has such a beautiful shape, and I could feel really amazing energy coming from her.

“After buying the chandelier, I patiently waited for her to be imported into the UK and after six days of waiting, she was finally in my arms.

“She had been disassembled for her own safety, but once I put all her pieces together and she settled in to her new home, our relationship just went from strength to strength.”

She added: “Last Valentine’s Day I proposed to her, to signify our long lasting love.

“I hope at some point we will have a commitment ceremony – I haven’t been engaged before so it’s very new and exciting.”

Amanda first fell in love with a drum kit aged 14, before falling in love with the Statue of Liberty years after, whom she affectionately refers to as ‘Libby’.

