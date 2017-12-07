Latest celebrity couple, Banky W and Adesua have returned to Nigeria after their White wedding in South Africa.

Photo: Banky W and Adesua make their first post wedding appearance at an event in LagosOn arrival in Lagos, Nigeria they headed straight to VCP Hotels where they had their post wedding photoshoot and last night they made their first public appearance at the private screening of The Wedding Party 2 scheduled to be released on December 15, 2017.

