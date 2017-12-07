It’s another appreciation day! Just yesterday, Sophia Momodu took to IG to appreciate daughter, Imade, she shares her with Davido, and today Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson is doing same, but not to any of her daughters but to her spiritual father and we think that’s HUGE! It’s his birthday tho, lol.

While praising Pastor Chris, Mercy Wrote;

My Father and My Testimony ,

My Pillar and My Mentor,

My Teacher and My Inspiration,

You are an Example of God’s Word and You Teach Us His Word.

You are all of these to me and More Pastor Sir.

I Love You and It’s Simply inexplicable

I wish you a Very Happy Birthday Sir….May God Keep You and Uplift you More and More.

