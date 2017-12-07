For some people, starting their day with breakfast is a proven recipe for having a good day. Breakfast provides the body with vitamins, minerals and other essential nutrients required to feel vibrant. However, there are some foods you should totally stay clear of if you really want to start off your day the right way. Jumia Food, Nigeria’s No 1 Food ordering platform, discusses some of these foods.

Flavoured yoghurt

Flavoured yoghurt contains sugar and sweeteners. In fact, these yoghurts can have more sugar than your regular soft drink. Taking flavoured yoghurt can shoot up your cravings for sweet items much later in the day.Bananas

Bananas may seem like a great choice for breakfast because it is starchy, and will probably give you plenty of energy to last you for a significant part of the day. This is because bananas are high in simple sugars, which your body will burn off in no time, and will leave you feeling even hungrier than before.

Coffee

Some people are addicted to morning coffee and drinking it on an empty stomach can have an impact on digestion due to its acidic content. The rule of thumb is to always have your coffee or tea with additional food.

Processed meat

Processed meats like sausages and meat pies have become an open road to heart diseases as they contribute directly to cardiovascular and coronary disease. This is because it has a high combination of fats and preservatives.

Butter

Butter is not bad in small amounts, but if you’re eating it every single morning in large quantities, it means you are ingesting high doses of unhealthy fat. You can replace your butter with a healthier option like low-fat cream cheese.

Mango

Mango is very high in sugar. It will increase your blood sugar levels and leave you hungry before lunch.

