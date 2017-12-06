The lack of organisation can harm your finances more than being short on cash. Hence, it is pertinent for you to arrange or organise your finances to avoid any financial issues or mess. So, how will you organise your financial life? Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency shares 6 ways.

Use a financial software

Financial software can help you keep track of your daily and household expenses. Within the programs, you can get detailed information as to where your money is actually going. Examples of financial software include Xero, WorkingPoint Accounting software package and QuickbooksKeep expenses in one place

Regardless of how your bills are sent to you, you need to keep them in one place so that you can easily access them. The easiest way to do this is to file them in a folder. As for bills electronically sent to you, you can print and file them.

Pay bills the same day you receive them

If you have enough money available in your bank account, endeavour to pay bills as soon as they are sent to you. Do not delay your bill payments as they can accumulate to become a burden.

Have a list of bills you are expecting

Create a list at the beginning of the month of the bills you are expecting. You can go further by creating phone alerts of when each bill will be due for payment.

Have two bank accounts

Use one account for paying bills and the second one for your personal spending. This way you can prevent yourself from accidentally spending bill money for whatever reason.

Revise your budget several times a month

It is essential for you to revise your budget because unexpected bills may come in. In this case, you are left with no choice than to adjust other expenses to make up for it. This will ensure that bills don’t pile up to a point that you are overwhelmed and unable to settle the bills.

