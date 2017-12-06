Michael Essien enjoyed his visit to Old Trafford and posed for pictures with Jose Mourinho and Sir Bobby Charlton. The former Chelsea midfielder watched on as his old boss orchestrated a 2-1 victory for United over CSKA Moscow in the Champions League.

Essien labelled Mourinho as ‘daddy’ in his caption and also shared a snap of himself with Sir Bobby Charlton.

The 35-year-old wrote: ‘Good to see daddy Jose Mourinho and the great legend Sir Bobby Charlton.’

The Ghanaian now plies his trade for Persib Bandung in Indonesia but his most successful years were spent at Stamford Bridge.

