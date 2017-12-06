The French rock star and actor Johnny Hallyday has died aged 74. The music star who sold more than 110 million records during his career had been battling lung cancer and was hospitalized on November 17 in Paris.

‘Johnny Hallyday has left us,’ Hallyday’s wife, Laeticia, said in a statement on Wednesday.

‘I write these words without believing them. But yet, it’s true. My man is no longer with us. He left us tonight as he lived his whole life, with courage and dignity.’

