The seat you choose to sit on a plane, especially if you are not flying first class, can go a long way in determining the outcome of your flight. This is because not all plane seats are created equally and on every flight, there are some seats that are better than others depending on the airplane. This makes selecting the appropriate plane seat essential. Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency shares tips to help you avoid choosing a terrible and inconvenient airplane seat. It is noteworthy to add that the best place to sit on a plane are exit rows, aisle or window seats, and seats close to the front of the plane.Purchase your tickets early

The number of seats available for pre-assignment declines as the travel date approaches. If you can’t buy your tickets at least several weeks in advance, be sure to check in online as soon as possible before your flight to select a seat

Consider buying a better seat

Several airlines now offer economy-class seats with extra legroom for an additional fee. It is, therefore, essential for you to do a bit of research to know airlines that provide this extra-legroom service. JetBlue and United airlines are good examples.

Select your seat when you book

Most airline websites usually allow you to choose a seat when you purchase your ticket. In most cases this process is free. Also, do not forget to confirm the seat you have already selected because it is possible to check in online 24 hours before your flight leaves.

Get to the airport early

If you arrive too late at the airport, you may lose your seat and the one you will be assigned may be very uncomfortable.

Be specific

If you know exactly what seat you’re interested in, it will be easier for agents to get it for you. Instead of asking for an exit row or a good seat, try asking for 12A and it will be more likely to get what you want or an acceptable substitute.

