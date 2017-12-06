Amir Khan has promised to clean up his act for the sake of his marriage and family following a rocky year with wife Faryal Makhdoom .

The I’m A Celebrity star, 30, spoke candidly about his past indiscretions and vowed to not make any more mistakes. Chatting to fellow campmate Iain Lee during yesterday evening’s show, the champion boxer said: “I used to live a young bachelor’s life but this has made me realise I need to live a family life.“With my daughter. I need to spend more time with them. One thing I know is, being here is cleansing my body and cleansing my head. My mind as well.

“It makes you realise a lot of things, what you want in life. “In your career, with your loved ones. How you want to change yourself as a person,” Amir – who wed Faryal in May 2013 – added.

“I did wrong, I was messing around a lot, I don’t want to live that life. I had a good wife.”

His comments came after he discovered Faryal had changed her ringtone to his screams from his time in the jungle. Beautiful change!

