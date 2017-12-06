Abia State big boy, Escoba Smith is balling hard… Well the truth is, he has always been a baller, but a quiet one until he recently embraced social media and started blowing his trumpet.

Anyway, just days ago, he posted photos of himself handling a key of a brand new 2017 Toyota Prado to his pastor, and now he is back on the same social media showing off his own new toy!!! Captioning the images, Escoba wrote;

“Congrata to myself”Shoe get Size”…Laff to dem haters.2017 /2018 Toyota Landcruiser.”

So now haters have you heard? ‘Laffs’ to you. Lol. More photos….

(Visited 9 times, 4 visits today)