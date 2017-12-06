Holiday is coming…holiday is coming. We are all clearly excited because of the thrilling perks that come with it. One of such perks is food. There is always so much to eat and drink. Hence, it is no gainsaying that everybody gathers weight over the holidays. This said, there are certain things you can do to prevent or escape weight gain during the festive season. Jumia Food, Nigeria’s No 1 online food ordering platform, shares some of these things.Don’t show up hungry

Some people think that by starving themselves before a holiday meal, they will be able to treat themselves at the table to a spectacular meal and compensate for their lack of eating beforehand. This is wrong. If you show up starving, you will just end up eating more than you would have if you ate breakfast.

Use smaller plates

Studies have found that people serve themselves in proportion to their plate size. It, therefore, follows that the smaller your plates, the lesser the possibility that you are going to overeat.

Keep alcohol simple

Alcohol has a large amount of calorie depending on the brand you prefer. So, endeavour to keep your alcohol choices simple to prevent holiday weight gain.

Pick protein

Protein can help maintain a healthy weight because high-proteinous foods encourage and promote greater satisfaction. Proteinous foods include beans, eggs, chicken, milk and soya beans among others.

Allow yourself sleep

When you are sleep deprived, you feel sluggish and you will end up feeling extra hungry and craving foods. Thus, give your body enough sleep so that you feel good and enjoy eating healthy foods.

