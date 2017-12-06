In trying to be smart with our budgets, to avoid wasteful spending and to cut back on our general spending, it is best to know some basic things that should be considered before buying anything. Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, shares 4 basic things you should consider before buying anything.Consider its Purpose

Even if the item is being offered at a great price, don’t just buy it because it’s a great deal, buy it because you actually have use for it. If you don’t have use for an item or can’t think of anyway it really be useful to you, then it’s best to refrain from the purchase to prevent wasteful spending.

Consider its Shelf-Life

Shelf-life is more or less how long an item will last. Again, you might be tempted to buy an item because it’s cheap and seems like a good deal, but it will be quite disappointing to buy an item at a ‘great price’ only for it to spoil a day after because it’s not durable. As much as you consider the price of any item you are purchasing, be sure to also consider it’s quality, durability. and longevity

Consider the Reason for the Purchase

Another thing you have to consider before buying anything is the reason you are buying it. Are you buying the items because you need it or because of some kind of peer pressure? Many times, buying things because you are trying to ‘keep up with the Jones’ doesn’t end well for you or your finances. This is because in trying to ‘keep up with the Jones’, you tend to spend way beyond your financial limit and end up having to resort to desperate means like borrowing to make up for the financial deficit.

Consider if You can Find it Cheaper Elsewhere

This basically means that you should consider if there are places you can get the item at a cheaper price without compromising quality. For example, if you want to buy fresh produce, rather than buying it at a store, it might be cheaper to get it at a farmer’s market without compromising quality. Additionally, when you want to buy an item you should be willing to shop around, compare prices and possibly negotiate; you’ll be astonished at how much you can save by doing this.

