Made Men Music Group ceo, Ubi Franklin has taken to IG to confess he was this time last year suicidal when everything fell apart for him.

He however said he picked up a message by Pastor Paul Adefarasin, “Surviving The Pressure” and his life never remained the same again. Looking back after 12 months he is glad he stayed alive and now even started a competition where he will be giving out N600k. Ubi’s undiluted words;Last December we sang “You raised me up” at the time I was going through Hell but I felt I should share it through a song so you could sing with me. A year after , it’s a different story.I have decided that this year we will sing 5 songs that I believe has defined my year from January to December 2017.The songs are:

1. Hills and valleys by – Tauren Wells

2. Intentional – Travis green

3. Made a way – Travis green

4. Aka Jehovah – Gabriel eziashi

5. Onise iyanu – Nathaniel Bassey. Continue….

My story : This time last year I was at a point where i almost took my life and i practically didn’t know what to do, everything was falling apart and i mean this.

I lost focus and interest in everything, infact i was completely suicidal.

One day after listening to a sermon by Paul Adefarasin. “Surviving The Pressure”

I Picked up my bag the next morning and started chasing new dreams, new opportunities, new frontiers and believe me, I know I am not there yet but God has been truly faithful.

There is more to write About my life to encourage many going through a rough path.

This is for you out there going through a tough time in your life “God will make a way” “Growth can be disruptive”

He made a way

Finally, i am sponsoring a competition which commences on the 20th of December and its a 3 days competition.Please rehearse the lyrics of the songs above and let’s see who wins this. The following reward awaits the winners of the competition:

1st Price – 250,000

2nd Price – 200,000

3rd Price – 150,000

Best singers ( could be family or friends ) let’s all come together and make this memorable

Let’s Praise Jehovah in our own way.

