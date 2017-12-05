JAMB 2018 Sales Of UTME/DE Form Begins – See Registration & Exam Details

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced the sales of the 2018 UTME/DE registration form. Applications are invited from suitably qualiﬁed candidates for admission to Tertiary Institutions in Nigeria for academic session beginning in 2018.

Sale/Registration Period

The period of sale/registration for all candidates (UTME/DE) including those from Foreign Countries is from 6th December, 2017 to 6th February, 2018.General Entry Requirements

The general entry requirements for admission into the First Degree, National Diploma (ND), National Innovation Diploma (NID) and Nigeria Certiﬁcate in Education (NCE) programmes in Universities, other Degree-Awarding Institutions, Monotechnics, Polytechnics, Innovation Enterprise Institutions and Colleges of Education are ﬁve (5) O’Level Credit passes including Mathematics and English. Details are available in the online Brochure. A copy would be given to each Candidate at the accredited CBT centres and JAMB State-Ofﬁces.

Direct Entry

Candidates with one of the following qualiﬁcations may be considered for admission by Direct Entry:

A minimum of O’Level credit pass in ﬁve (5) subjects at not more than two sittings with at least two prescribed subjects (for each discipline) at Principal or Advanced No subject shall be counted twice at both Ordinary and Advanced Level

Two passes (in prescribed subjects for each discipline) at the Advanced-Level Examination of IJMB, Cambridge, JUPEB or Institute of Baccalaureate with SSCE/GCE, NTS/NBC credits equivalents in three other subjects

Passes in two major subjects in the NCE with S.C.E., NTC/NBC credits or equivalents in THREE other subjects (mainly for Education Courses) and ND. For Education courses, Education may be accepted as a third A’ Level subject

Minimum of lower credit grade in National Diploma or National Innovation Diploma and the O’Level requirements

DE CANDIDATES WILL BE REQUIRED TO PROVIDE THEIR JAMB REGISTRATION NUMBERS WITH WHICH THEY GAINED ADMISSION TO NCE/NID/DIPLOMA AND PREVIOUS DEGREE PROGRAMMES.

QUALIFICATIONS AWARDED BY EXAMINATION BODIES (IJMB, CAMBRIDGE, WAEC, JUPEB, etc) APPROVED BY NIGERIA SHALL NOT REQUIRE ANY PRIOR JAMB NUMBER.

Order Of Choice Of Institutions

Every candidate is to note that the 1st choice can be a College of Education, University, Innovation Enterprise Institution, Polytechnic/Monotechnic, Nigerian Defence Academy or the Police Academy

Steps For 2018 Registration

PPROFILE REGISTRATION

One Cell (mobile) number can be used by one candidate The Cell phone number used for the text message is automatically tied to the Candidate’s name and will be used in all communications related to his/her 2018 Application/Examination

Candidate sends his/her name [Surname First-Name Middle-Name (if any)] by text (SMS) to This should be maximum of 38 characters + 2 spaces between names = 40 characters in all to 55019 e.g Tinubu Adamu Odumegwu (Surname and ﬁrst name are mandatory)

A Proﬁle Code of 10 characters is received by the candidate on the same telephone number

SELF HELP IN CASE OF MISTAKE/LOSS OF PROFILE CODE

To correct a mistake in candidate’s name, send the [CORRECT Surname First-Name Middle-Name] to 55019 as a text message from the same mobile number

To retrieve a lost Proﬁle Code, send [RESEND] to 55019 as text message from the same mobile number

JAMB ePIN SELLING POINTS The ePIN outlets are:

NIPOST and eleven Participating Banks (ACCESS, ECOBANK, FIRSTBANK, FCMB, FIDELITY, JAIZ, SKYE, STERLING, UNION, UNITY and ZENITH)

Four Mobile Money Operators: Paga, e-Tranzact (PocketMoni), TEASYPay and Packway Projects (Readycash)

Two participating Micro Finance Banks: FUD MFB (Dutse) and Regent MFB (Abuja)

Two online Payment Platforms: SystemSpecs (Remita) and InterSwitch (Quickteller)

POS (Citi-Serve)

ATMs of banks listed in 5C (i) above (InterSwitch)

USSD (NIBSS & ERCAS) for mobile banking

Nigerian Embassies in Abidjan, Accra, Addis Ababa, Buea, Cotonou, Jeddah, Johannesburg and London

DUTIES OF PARTICIPATING BANKS/OUTLETS

Collect the Proﬁle Code from candidate’s phone

Collect payment and vend ePIN by SMS to candidate’s phone

Facilitate POS Payment, if necessary

Issue Evidence of Payment

Collect Centre Service Fees, if requested by the CBT Centre

Six Different Modes/ Methods of Payment/Procurement of ePIN For Registration (Choose Suitable One)

PAYMENT THROUGH BANKS INCLUDING MICRO FINANCE BANKS

Present Proﬁle Code and pay by cash or card

ePIN is then delivered to the candidate’s unique telephone number

PAYMENT THROUGH POS

This is available at State Ofﬁces of JAMB + CBT Centres, other POS outlets and any CBT Centre that demands it

Present Proﬁle Code and pay by card

ePIN is then delivered to the candidate’s unique telephone number

PAYMENT THROUGH MOBILE MONEY OPERATORS

This is available at CBT Centres and Other Outlets

Present Proﬁle Code and pay by cash

ePIN is then delivered to the candidate’s unique telephone number

PAYMENT USING ATM

This is available on all ATM outlets of Participating Banks listed in 5C(I) (InterSwitch Channel)

Select Bill Payment and then pick JAMB

Enter Proﬁle Code and pay

ePIN is then delivered to the candidate’s unique telephone number

ONLINE PAYMENT ON JAMB PORTAL

Visit JAMB website: jamb.gov.ng

Click Purchase of 2018 Application Document

Enter your Proﬁle Code

Select payment method (InterSwitch or Remita)

Make payment

ePIN is then delivered to the candidate’s unique telephone number

PAYMENTS USING USSD (NIBSS/ERCAS)

Dial *565*6*55019#

Enter Proﬁle Code

Select bank and follow the prompts to complete payment

ePIN is then delivered to the candidate’s unique telephone number

Procedure for the eight foreign centres only is as follows:

Registration fee for candidates from the eight foreign countries is $20 or its equivalent in each of the eight countries

Candidates from the eight foreign countries are to download the Application from the Board’s website (www.jamb.gov.ng) complete and submit it with the fee at the eight designated centres as indicated on the website

HOW TO RECOVER LOST ePIN AFTER PAYMENT

I. If ePIN is not Received or Lost, send [UTMEPIN] or [DEPIN] to 55019 for UTME or DE respectively from the unique number

ii. The ePIN would then be retrieved and delivered on the candidate’s unique number

AFTER SUCCESSFUL PAYMENT AND OBTAINING ePIN, CANDIDATE SHOULD PROCEED TO ANY OF THE JAMB ACCREDITED CBT CENTRES TO COMPLETE HIS/HER REGISTRATION

Registration Centres

In line with the Board’s regulated registration exercise, only the accredited Computer Based Test Centres and JAMB Ofﬁceswill be allowed to register candidates

ii. Each candidate should visit any accredited CBT centre with his/her personal details, the proﬁle and evidence of payment

Registration Process At CBT Centres:

The candidate presents the ePIN at any JAMB accredited CBT Centre for completion of registration. The name of the candidate as typed by the candidate on his/her phone when registering the proﬁle comes up automatically on the input of the e-PIN by the CBT centre

Candidates are to:

i. Pay NOT more than N700 as Service Charge to the CBT Centre

ii. Provide Biodata including Date of Birth, Nationality, State of Origin, Local Government, Gender, e-mail address, among others

iii. Provide choice of institutions and programmes (disciplines)

iv. Provide qualiﬁcation with grades and dates, if not awaiting result

v. Upload relevant certiﬁcates, if not awaiting result

vi. O/L and or A/L grades are to be provided by candidates. Candidates who are awaiting results should supply the results online as soon as they are available on JAMB’s portal. No recommendations from any Institution will be considered by JAMB if the candidate has not supplied his/her result on the portal of JAMB

vii. Supply JAMB registration number for previous institutional certiﬁcates for DE only

viii. Provide UTME subjects and choice of examination town(s) for

(a) Mock examination (optional)

(b) Examination for UTME (actual examination)

ix. Do picture capture (no scanning of passport photograph)

x. Do Biometric enrolment (ten ﬁngers)

xi. Review entries and conﬁrm correctness

xii. Print Registration Slip USING BIOMETRIC AUTHENTICATION

xiii. Collect, at no other cost, the reading text and CD

xiv. Each Candidate is to collect his/her e-slip at the end of registration as evidence of registration

xv. There will be no ofﬂine registration, as all the accredited CBT centres have been empowered for real time online registration. No candidate should register at any centre other than the accredited CBT centre and JAMB State-Ofﬁces. Any candidate who is registered outside approved centres will be identiﬁed and disqualiﬁed

Dates And Venue For 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination

The 2018 CBT EXAMINATION will commence on Friday 9th March and end on 17th March, 2018.

The venue of the examination will be at any centre in the candidate’s chosen examination town(s)

JAMB DOES NOT POST ANY CANDIDATE TO ANY EXAMINATION TOWN (OR GROUP OF TOWNS) OTHER THAN THE ONE CHOSEN BY THE CANDIDATE AT THE POINT OF REGISTRATION. CANDIDATES ARE, HOWEVER, ADVISED TO REGISTER ON TIME BEFORE THE AVAILABLE SPACES IN THEIR TOWN OF CHOICE OR GROUP OF TOWNS ARE EXHAUSTED AND THEREFORE NO LONGER AVAILABLE

Registration Fee /Procurement of Registration ePINS

Registration Fee is Five Thousand (N5,000) Naira Only. Additional Five Hundred (N500) Naira Only is paid to obtain the reading text “IN DEPENDENCE” for UTME Candidates and “The Last Days at Forcados High School” for DE Candidates and $20 for Candidates from the eight foreign centres

A CD containing JAMB eSyllabus, eBrochure and other vital materials is also given free

Candidates should note that ePINS purchased are tied to individual proﬁle and are not transferable

Candidates are advised to keep as private and conﬁdential their security details such as registration numbers, password/numbers of ATM Cards, email addresses and ePINs

Optional Mock Examination

As was done last year, the Board will also conduct a mock examination in all the accredited CBT centres to prepare and familiarise INTERESTED Candidates with the CBT environment. Interested candidates are advised to indicate their interest in the mock examination during registration provided it is on or before 31st December, 2017

The MOCK examination shall commence from Monday 22nd to Wednesday 24th January, 2018.

The CBT Centres are allowed to collect, through their bank accounts, a separate Seven Hundred Naira (₦700) only, for this exercise from only interested candidate after notiﬁcation of centre has been received by the candidate. The payment for mock examination by the candidate shall be made to the centre to which the candidate is assigned after the notiﬁcation of assigned centres for the mock examination. No Association or body is permitted to run any mock examination on behalf of JAMB.

DO NOT PAY FOR MOCK UNTIL JAMB ASSIGNS YOU TO A CBT CENTRE. NO ONE SHOULD PATRONISE FRAUDSTERS, MANY OF WHOM ARE NOW IN CUSTODY FOR DEFRAUDING PROSPECTIVE CANDIDATES. ONLY JAMB ACCREDITED CBT CENTRES CAN DO VALID REGISTRATION AND SERVE AS EXAMINATION CENTRES

GENERAL INFORMATION

All candidates must mandatorily register their proﬁles through text messages as illustrated above before proceeding to buy the ePIN

The registration fee is non-refundable

As it is the practice, centres are allowed to charge not more than Seven Hundred Naira (₦700) only as registration fee. Any centre that charges more than Seven Hundred Naira (₦700) should be reported to JAMB for appropriate sanctions

All CBT centres have been mandated to select any of the participating banks, MMOs, MFBs, etc. These ﬁnancial institutions are to be present at the CBT centres for the purpose of collecting all fees. No CBT centre staff is allowed to conduct direct cash transaction with the candidates

Candidates are advised to read and understand the guidelines on admission and instructions on how to complete the online registration before commencing the process of registration

Multiple registrations are not allowed. Candidates who register more than once will be identiﬁed and disqualiﬁed

Candidates should note that they are required to be present and take live photograph which will be embossed on their result slips and admission letters. No scanned/stapled passport photograph is allowed

Candidates are to note that irrespective of their choice of course of study, they will also be tested on a general text: “In Dependence” by Sarah Ladipo Manyika for UTME and “The Last Days at Forcados High School” by A.H. Mohammed for Direct Entry Candidates

Candidates/Ofﬁcials would not be allowed to enter into the examination centre with wristwatch, Phone, electronic device, or any pen/biro. Only common pencil is allowed

Candidates are warned that the Board does not require nor authorise the services of ANY cyber cafe or establishment other than the accredited CBT centres for this exercise

