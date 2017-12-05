Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has released 16 Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) to elected members of the National Assembly from Rivers State.

Three of the Vehicles are for Senators representing the State, while 13 are for members of the House of Representatives from the state .Making the presentation at the Government House Port Harcourt today, Governor Wike said that the vehicles were acquired to aid the Federal Lawmakers in the discharge of their official functions.

