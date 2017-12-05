Christmas came early for some lucky Don jazzy fans as he credited their accounts with sums ranging from 200k, 100k and 50k.

It started when a lady replied a prayer by another fan,asking God to credit him with N200K before the year runs out.

Donjazzy who says he is dropping a track with Iyanya titled,Credit then asked fans to send their account numbers and he sent to money to the first batch of people who responded.

See screenshots below…

