Don Jazzy Goes on Major Money Giving Spree on Twitter; Gives Out Over N500k.

December 5, 2017   Entertainment   No comments

Christmas came early for some lucky Don jazzy fans as he credited their accounts with sums ranging from 200k, 100k and 50k.

It started when a lady replied a prayer by another fan,asking God to credit him with N200K before the year runs out.

Donjazzy who says he is dropping a track with Iyanya titled,Credit then asked fans to send their account numbers and he sent to money to the first batch of people who responded.

See screenshots below…

 

