Former Big Brother Naija hosusemate and talented entertainer, Bisola Aiyeola has shared some tips on how to succeed at the Big Brother Naija auditions.

The pretty actress, via Instagram, advised her fans interested in the show to be at their best at the auditions and also hope for the best.She wrote;

“Hey guys BBNaija is here again and you can be the next big thing. Just bring your ‘A’ game to the auditions and hope for the best.

“It’s not about how you dress, what you say or how you pose.

“Just Carry yourself; dress up how you deem fit and go for the audition.

“I wish you the best!”

Big Brother Naija has returned with auditions for the 2018 edition scheduled to hold on the 9th and 10th of December 2017 in six different venues across Nigeria.

(Visited 2 times, 1 visits today)